Financial Advisory Group Acquires 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,836.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,707.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,416.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

