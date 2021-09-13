Financial Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.