Financial Advisory Group Buys 7,501 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.33 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46.

