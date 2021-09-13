Financial Advisory Group Buys Shares of 45,409 BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth $27,808,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $17,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BRP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 658,208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 483,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $11,588,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of BRP opened at $37.46 on Monday. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

