Financial Advisory Group Buys Shares of 54,041 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. ALX Oncology makes up about 0.7% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.13% of ALX Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 4.87.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

