Financial Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 226,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 76,223 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.57 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.