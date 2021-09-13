Financial Advisory Group Has $1.32 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $974,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

