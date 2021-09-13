Financial Advisory Group Has $2.15 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 347,055 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000.

BSCP stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

