Financial Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.