Financial Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Group lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

IJH opened at $268.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

