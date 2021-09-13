Financial Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.