Financial Advisory Group Sells 1,732 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.0% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 313,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $9,207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $490.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

