Financial Advisory Group Sells 879 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 7.2% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group owned about 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $348.79 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

