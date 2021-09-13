Financial Advisory Group Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advisory Group owned 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 225,899 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $75.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $82.27.

