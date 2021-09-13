Financial Analysis: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and California First Leasing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.15 -$45.86 million N/A N/A California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.92 $7.33 million N/A N/A

California First Leasing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats California First Leasing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

