Financial Comparison: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Energy Recovery currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Recovery and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $118.99 million 10.31 $26.39 million $0.50 42.94 Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 16.23% 9.56% 8.15% Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services. Its products include PX Pressure Exchanger, pumping systems, turbochargers, PX PowerTrain, Ultra PX, and VorTeq. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

