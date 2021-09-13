Financial Comparison: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) versus 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OFG Bancorp and 1st Source’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $597.70 million 1.97 $74.33 million $1.47 15.52 1st Source $366.92 million 3.10 $81.44 million $3.17 14.36

1st Source has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OFG Bancorp. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 21.14% 12.84% 1.28% 1st Source 29.10% 11.25% 1.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OFG Bancorp and 1st Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Source 0 0 1 0 3.00

1st Source has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given 1st Source’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Source is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Summary

1st Source beats OFG Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

