Financial Contrast: Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment 9.35% 39.37% 4.80%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Golden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Golden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Entertainment $694.16 million 1.79 -$136.61 million ($3.71) -11.61

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons. The Casino segment focuses on owning and managing resort casinos. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

