Financial Contrast: Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hempstract and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hempstract and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.71 -$604.57 million $1.46 48.01

Hempstract has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EOG Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hempstract and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 10 11 0 2.52

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $88.16, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Hempstract.

Risk and Volatility

Hempstract has a beta of -8.79, meaning that its stock price is 979% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

