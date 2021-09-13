Financial Survey: Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) versus Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus price target of $179.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide -3.86% -0.68% -0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $2.89 billion 2.20 -$275.00 million ($0.45) -330.96

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands. The Exchange and Third-Party Management segment comprises exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of resorts and lodging properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

