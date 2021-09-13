FinNexus Market Cap Hits $651,498.13 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 10,117.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $651,498.13 and $67.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00060464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.67 or 0.00152404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042891 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

