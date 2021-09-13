FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Purchases 15,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 6.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.
