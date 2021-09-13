FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Purchases 15,000 Shares

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FireEye by 6.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

