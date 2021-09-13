Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
FCMGF stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
