Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $6.98 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Firo has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.98 or 0.00015583 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a total market capitalization of $85.80 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00017911 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,298,280 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

