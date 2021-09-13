First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.73

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 320834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FA. Citigroup raised their target price on First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $2,527,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $15,472,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,977,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.