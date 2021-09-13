First Bank & Trust Acquires 1,206 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.8% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day moving average is $185.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

