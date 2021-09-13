First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $301.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

