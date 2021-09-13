First Bank & Trust Buys 6,963 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,839,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.