First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $121,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 474,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.60. The company has a market cap of $185.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.