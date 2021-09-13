First Bank & Trust Has $1.65 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. 1,358,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,604,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

