First Bank & Trust Has $2.06 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $18,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 481,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

