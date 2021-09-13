First Bank & Trust Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,931. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

