First Bank & Trust Has $3.16 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 950,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

