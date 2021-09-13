First Bank & Trust Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust owned about 0.50% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,061,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period.

VIOV stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.62. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $177.72. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $191.52.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.