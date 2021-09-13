First Bank & Trust Purchases 621 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.31.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,966. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

