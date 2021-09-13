First Bank & Trust Sells 276,323 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,323 shares during the period. Daktronics makes up approximately 1.7% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Bank & Trust owned approximately 1.15% of Daktronics worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 101,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Daktronics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daktronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Daktronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

