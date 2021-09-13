First Bank & Trust Sells 44,506 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,506 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of Raven Industries worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Raven Industries stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.74. 4,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

