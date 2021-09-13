First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 5,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Hakopian sold 4,193 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $102,770.43.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.96. 2,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,744. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 39.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

