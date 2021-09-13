First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $5.85 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,465.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,329.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

