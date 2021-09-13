First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 629,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $160,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,811. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

