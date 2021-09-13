First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $13,613,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,793,000.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

