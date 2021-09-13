First Pacific Advisors LP Buys Shares of 404,041 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 404,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $16,547,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,039,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,051,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,468,000.

Shares of COVAU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,785. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

