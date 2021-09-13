First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

NYSE:UNH traded up $12.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.22. 121,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

