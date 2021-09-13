First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.16. The company had a trading volume of 145,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average of $313.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.