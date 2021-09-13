First Pacific Advisors LP Has $427.56 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 5.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Broadcom worth $427,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $498.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.24 and a 200-day moving average of $470.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

