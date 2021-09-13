First Pacific Advisors LP Has $537.91 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,835 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 6.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Comcast worth $537,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 435,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,054,491. The company has a market capitalization of $275.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

