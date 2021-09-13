First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. South State Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $89.09. 82,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

