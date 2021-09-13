First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $2.44 Million in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,100 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Poshmark as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $22,120,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth about $9,710,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Poshmark stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,791,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,497,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 599,849 shares of company stock valued at $17,968,764.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

