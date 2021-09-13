First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $8.34 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 834,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,392,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,973,000.

OTCMKTS:SCLEU remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,873. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

