First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $20,879,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $14,910,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $12,431,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $11,928,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at about $6,961,000.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,956. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.